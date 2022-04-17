Pratapgarh: In a serious allegation, Navneet Nayak, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district who earlier was suspended following a rape case against him, on Sunday faced yet another charge, this time the victim claimed that the ex-cop has been threatening to kill her if she does not withdraw the case. Nayak had earlier received anticipatory bail in the rape case.

"The woman in question came (here) today. She filed a complaint saying that the previous DSP was troubling her, and a case has been registered in the city police station. The case will be investigated unbiasedly, and the truth will be revealed," Abhay Pandey, the current DSP, said, adding that the new case has been registered against the former DSP in Patti Kotwali police station, where he was last posted.

As per information, the woman, who has been identified as a resident of Madhya Pradesh, came in contact with Nayak via social media last year. On July 6, 2021, she registered a complaint against him for raping her on the pretext of marriage. Following this, on October 12, Nayak was suspended from duty. Four days after the suspension, a rape case was registered against the DSP under Section 376 of the IPC. The victim is employed with UNICEF.