Ambedkar Nagar(UP): A rape victim died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar on Wednesday. Sources said that the rape victim kept making rounds of the police for justice and in the end when the police also started reprimanding her, she ended her life.

The father of the deceased alleged that after not getting justice from the police station, his daughter had gone to the SP's office, from where she was scolded and driven away. "That's why she took this step," the victim's father said.

"On September 16, my daughter had gone to school and she did not return home in the evening, so we searched her, but in vain. We gave an application to the Malipur police regarding the matter." According to the father, when his daughter returned home after two days, she told about her rape by two youths in a hotel in Lucknow.

"Since then she was making rounds of the police station, but instead of taking action, the police were pressurizing her to compromise. Before committing suicide, the victim warned the Malipur police official that she would take the extreme step if they did not help her," the father said.

SP Ajit Sinha said, "The medical examination of the girl student has been done in this case. On the basis of the statement, rape has been confirmed by two people. The action will be taken by registering a case against the unknown. Meanwhile, today the information has come that that girl has committed suicide. Currently, senior officers are on the spot."