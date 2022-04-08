Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A Hindu priest's alleged hate speech threatening to abduct and rape Muslim women, made six days ago, outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district is now being investigated by the UP Police. A video of the incident has been shared on Twitter by Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of a fact-checking website.

"TRIGGER WARNING! A Mahant in front of a Masjid in the presence of Police personnel warns that he would K!dnap Muslim Women and ₹ @pe them in the Open. According to the locals near Sheshe Wali Masjid, Khairabad, Sitapur. This happened on 2nd Apr 2022, 2 PM," Zubair tweeted, hashtagging @sitapurpolice @Uppolice. As the video went viral, several netizens have called for action against the saffron-clad person, whom the Twitterati have identified as one, Bajrang Muni. Shockingly! In the video, it can be seen that the priest's remarks draw loud cheers from the crowd.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken serious note of the incident and condemned the statement made by the accused. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the UP DGP to immediately intervene and register an FIR against the accused. The Commission has also sought the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

NCW takes serious note of the incident

"NCW has also written seeking appropriate measures from police to curb people from using such outrageous language for women and not be a mute spectator in such incidents. A copy of the letter has also been sent to SP Sitapur. @sharmarekha," NCW stated.