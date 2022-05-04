Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha courted a fresh controversy on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters in Guntur regarding the Repalle rape incident, the Minister said that it was "not the intention" of the accused to rape the woman. Vanitha also said that the perpetrators arrived at the woman's residence with the intention of looting money and attacking her husband.

A pregnant woman was allegedly gang-raped at Repalle railway station in Baptala. The migrant worker who was travelling along with her husband and three children was raped by three men on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. Three persons, including a minor, were arrested in the case. The Home Minister said that when the woman tried to save her husband, she was "raped in the process" after she was pushed by the accused.

She also said that the accused were drunk at that time and "something unexpected happened due to poverty and mental pressure". She also said that the incident had "nothing to do with a shortage of police personnel". "The perpetrators did not come to rape the woman. They were drunk. Her husband was attacked for money. When the woman went to rescue her husband, she was raped in the act of pushing. In the midst of poverty and mental pressure, something unexpected happened at that time," the Home Minister said.

