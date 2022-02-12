Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a woman passenger was raped in a moving train. Some vendors allegedly persuaded the woman who was looking for a berth, to go to a pantry car where they outraged her modesty. Police have detained 15 vendors for questioning when the train Sampark Kranti Express reached Bhopal railway station.

The horrific incident took place in Yahwantpur Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express. When the train arrived at Bhopal railway station, at least 15 vendors were detained for questioning by the police.

"After the arrival of the train at Bhopal railway station, police personnel went to the pantry car of the train which was found bolted from inside. Earlier, the vendors were hesitant to open the door. When the police put pressure on them, they opened the door. Around 15 vendors have been detained for grilling," police from Bhopal Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

"The condition of the victim is critical. She is not in a position to provide details about the incident. The victim has been sent to a hospital for treatment," said the police.