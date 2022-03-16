Guwahati (Assam): Police shot dead a youth accused in a gangrape case in Garigaon area of Guwahati in Assam on Tuesday night after he allegedly tried to flee from custody, officials said.

Biki Ali was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), the doctors declared him brought dead. As per police, Biki Ali of Kamrup rural district and four others had gangraped a teenage girl in a hotel room at Adabari, Guwahati.

Police said Biki, who was on the run initially, had surrendered before them while the rest are still absconding. He was later brought to Jalukbari police station. Parents of the victim girl filed a complaint in Panbazar women police station after which a case was registered under POSCO and IT Act. At the police station, Biki "tried to flee from custody", police said. "We asked him to stop but he refuse to hear the command. At last, police fired four rounds of bullets at Biki," police officials said.