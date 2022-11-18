Jhansi: The Uldan police arrested Ravindra Ahirwar (35) accused in the rape case of a minor in the village under the jurisdiction of the said police station. Ahirwar was on the run after allegedly raping a 7-year-old on Thursday evening. The police have initiated legal action against him after his arrest late on the same day.

The victim is from the same village as Ahirwar and was alone at home at the time of the incident. The minor shared the ordeal with her mother when she returned home. On learning about the incident, her mother informed the 112 police here and registered a case against the accused.

Upon receiving the complaint, 112 police, the Uldan police station in-charge, and senior police officers reached the spot and sent the girl to Jhansi Women's Hospital for treatment. SSP Rajesh S said that after the matter came to notice, the police team raided several places. He has been taken into custody and legal action is being taken against the accused.