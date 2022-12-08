Banswara (Rajasthan): A rape accused poisoned his wife and two sons and died by suicide at Pithapur village in Udaipura Bada gram panchayat here. A woman registered a case of rape against him in Rajkot of Gujarat. He had spent three months in jail and had come back home two days ago. The man was identified as Mohan Damor, a 40-year-old labourer. He was found hanging from the roof of his house while the bodies of his wife Sharda Damor (36) and two children 14-year-old son Harish and five-year-old son Rahul were found lying on the cot. All four bodies were recovered from the house at around 4 pm on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when Mohan's father Nathu returned from his relatives' place on Wednesday evening. SP Rajesh Kumar Meena on receiving the information sent the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to the spot for further investigation. Initial investigation reveals the bodies were approximately two days old.

Sharing details, villagers said that Damor used to work as a labourer in Rajkot where he befriended a woman. The same woman filed a rape case against him. He was in depression due to the allegations levelled against him. Hence, he took the extreme step of killing his wife and children and dying by suicide. Preliminary investigation revealed that he poisoned his family and later hanged himself. Since his house is quite far from the village settlement, the villagers remained unaware of the incident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem on Thursday.