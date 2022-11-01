Ghaziabad: A video of a rape accused brandishing a pistol and dancing to music being played in the background inside a lockup is making rounds on social media. As the video went viral, Ghaziabad police and Dasna jail authority tried to get rid of the responsibility, saying the video is not from their jurisdiction.

First, it was suspected that the video is from a lock-up as in the first part of the video the background looks similar to a lock-up. However, the jail superintendent on Sunday said a probe revealed the video is from a Ghaziabad court where the accused attended a hearing and asked cops to take action. The first part of the video, which is of just six seconds, shows the accused Vishu Tomar alias Aditya making a video in selfie mode and dozens of men in the background. The video had the name tag of the accused and a location tag -Dasna jail.

Also read: Paid AAP Rs 2 crore 'protection money' in jail every month: Conman Chandrashekhar's letter to Delhi LG

While in another video, which is of around a minute in which the accused can be seen in the bare body and flashing a pistol with another man, both dance to a song while a third person can be seen sitting on a bed inside the room. The video is said to be on October 21. Following this, Dasna jail superintendent Alok Singh interrogated Aditya, who revealed he was in court lockup during the video recording. In the latest development, Singh has written a letter to Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj G asking him to take action.

The matter came to light when the rape victim in the case contacted the police and complained about the video of the accused, Vishu Tomar, a resident of Baghpat. The survivor told police she saw the video on her social media account and has been living in fear. Police charged him under IPC sections 366, 376, 506, 328 and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Modinagar police station.

Vishu is a known criminal in western UP with seven cases filed against him in Baghpat. Earlier, videos of him holding guns had gone viral. In a video that went viral in 2019, Aditya had given death threats to Anuj Chaudhary, DSP, Baghpat, after one of his accomplices was shot by the police.