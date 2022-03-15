Ludhiana: A minor girl has given birth in Ludhiana Civil Hospital on Monday even as the family members have lodged a complaint at the Kumkalan police station against a youth accusing him of rape.

According to police officials, the accused youth is absconding. The minor girl's father told police in the complaint that the youth manipulated the victim on the pretext of marriage ten months ago and raped her. The police have registered a case on the basis of the victim's father's statement and will further take action.

The victim's father added that the minor victim and the accused were working in the same factory. Dr Harpreet Kaur said that the minor was admitted on Monday and delivered a baby boy. Both the mother and the child are healthy.

