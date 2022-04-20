Ranaghat: Overnight internet sensation Ranu Mondal has come up with a request to Bollywood actor and singer Himesh Reshammiya to play himself in the upcoming biopic of her (Ranu Mondal). Ranu's request came after Himesh has not responded to the request made by the director of the biopic who wants Himesh to play himself in the movie.

The biopic name 'Miss Ranu Maria' in which Ishika Dey will be playing the Ranu's character. However, the name for the character Himesh Reshammiya is yet to be finalized, so Ranu made a video message sent to Himesh via WhatsApp, even Himesh's assistant Rahul has also been requested through message.

Ranu Mondal herself will be singing two of the songs in her biopic which are getting recorded. Hrishikesh Mandal said that the shooting will commence on May 23.

