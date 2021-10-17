Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir): Seventy days after the tragedy in which an army helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam in August this year, the dead body of the co-pilot was recovered by the Army on Sunday.

According to the statement from Defence Department, persistent efforts by the Indian Army and Navy for 75 days were going on day and night to recover the body of Capt Jayant Joshi, the second pilot of the helicopter which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam on Aug. 3, 2021 has finally succeeded and body has been recovered from the lake bed using hi-tech equipment.

Due to the vast expanse and depth of the dam, Search and Rescue team was using state of the art multi-beam sonar equipment to scan the lake bed and based on the inputs received, the remotely operated vehicle having robotic arm along with the professional divers were launched to search the area. During a similar search Sunday, the body was detected at a depth of 65-70 metres and immediately the ROV was launched to recover the body.

The body after the local medical examination was evacuated to Military Hospital Pathankot for further examination. Indian Armed Forces once again demonstrated its resolve towards its soldiers and took all possible actions to recover the body of Capt Jayant Joshi, a young pilot who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, the statement stated and added that the Indian Army stands shoulder to shoulder with the family of Capt Jayant Joshi during this hour of grief.

