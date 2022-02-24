Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Court has issued injunction orders against 'The Wire' website. It also ordered to remove the 14 articles about the Bharat Biotech and the Covaxin vaccine within 48 hours of receiving the notices. Interim orders have been issued that no articles should be published in the future to tarnish the image of Bharat Biotech company, directors, employees, agents, and products.

Bharat Biotech has filed a petition seeking an order to remove articles published by The Wire website against Covaxin and their company without any evidence. The petition was heard by the 14th Additional District Judge of Rangareddy district.

The lawyer of the petitioner contended that the Wire website had published articles on the company's products with malicious intent. The government has given permission to the company to produce the Covid vaccine for children between the age groups of 15 and 18, he said. The lawyer told the court that parents were at risk of being reluctant to vaccinate their children because of the publication of articles on the vaccine on the Wire website.

After hearing these arguments, the court issued interim orders to remove the articles and not to write them in the future. Ordering the petitioner to serve notices on the respondents and it adjourned the next hearing to March 16.