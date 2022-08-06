Mumbai: Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, has accused BJP leader Rane of defaming Aaditya Thackeray, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kesarkar while talking to the media, said that Rane had held a press conference after Sushant Singh's death and defamed Aaditya.

“Many Shiv Sena leaders like me, who love Uddhav Thackeray, were hurt after these allegations by Rane. We asked BJP leaders about this,” Kesarkar said adding the allegations were completely false. “I told Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this and he listened to my words carefully and talked to Uddhav Thackeray. Prime Minister played the role of a family head in this whole affair. His respect for Balasaheb Thackeray was also visible,” Kesarkar said. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. The NCB had in June this year filed a draft of charges against 35 accused in the case in a special NDPS court.