Mumbai: A case has been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons MLA Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane in Mumbai for linking NCP chief Sharad Pawar with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Reports said that the case has been registered at Azad Maidan Police Station following a complaint in this regard by NCP leader Suraj Chavan.

While targeting NCP President MP Sharad Pawar for not accepting party leader Nawab Malik's resignation, the Rane brothers linked Pawar with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Chavan said in the complaint that Nitesh Rane is “trying to create rift and hatred among the Hindu-Muslim community. The brothers Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane are deliberately plotting to create a rift in society by making provocative remarks and linking Sharad Pawar's name with Dawood Ibrahim," Chavan has mentioned in the complaint.

