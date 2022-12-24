New Delhi: Union Health Min Dr. Mandaviya on Saturday said that the Air Suvidha portal will be implemented for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. This was the latest move by the Health Ministry amid a skew of measures that is being implemented by the government to control the spread of the highly contagious B7 variant of the Covid-19 virus.

"RT-PCR tests will be made mandatory for international passengers. After arriving in India, if they test positive, they will be quarantined," the Union Health Minister said.

Meanwhile, random coronavirus testing of international arriving passengers started at Delhi airport on Saturday. Two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight will now be subjected to random coronavirus testing at airports.

Travellers in each flight shall be identified by the airlines concerned and after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport. Thermal screening will be done for all passengers at the point of entry and those found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated. The testing of the international arriving passengers started in the morning, an airport official said.

"We are Ready! Your safety is our priority. 2% random sampling for international arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at no cost to the passengers," Delhi airport said in a tweet in the morning. It also urged everyone to cooperate with the on-ground staff during the testing procedures.