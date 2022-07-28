Ranchi: Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Thursday received a call around 12 pm from an unknown person regarding a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax. Airport authorities swung into action and conducted a thorough security check. However, nothing suspicious was found.

KL Agrawal, Director, Ranchi Airport said, "A call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb threat received at Ranchi airport. A thorough security check was done and nothing suspicious was found. The call is declared a hoax."

"Our four colleagues are inside the airport. He has a bag. If our demands are not fulfilled, the airport will be blown up", said the caller. The person who called claims his name to be Ritesh and lives in Nalanda.

It is worth mentioning that Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport (BMA) was recently adjudged as the best in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) survey along with Udaipur airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).