Ranchi: An FIR registered in connection with Ranchi violence that took place on June 10, explained how the mob turned violent and miscreants opened fire at police. According to the FIR, 60 to 80 rounds of firing were done by the miscreants and they made attempt to climb on Hanuman Temple at Ranchi's main road.

The particular FIR has been lodged by Circle Officer (CO) Amit Bhagat who said that he was patrolling when thousand of people took out a protest against Nupur Sharma's objectionable remark against Prophet Muhammad.

The FIR quotes that the protest march was without permission. Police tried to stopped the crowd, but they turned violent and started stone pelting targeting the police. The FIR content states, "In a planned manner, miscreants wanted to target the Hanuman Temple to instigate religious riots and continued stone-pelting." According to the FIR, the mob broke the police blockade in an "attempt to climb on the temple".

"In this process, the mob and the miscreants fired on the police...many in the crowd even tried to snatch weapons of police personnel," the FIR stated. The FIR further explains that minor force was used by police but it did not deter the mob. It said attempts by even the Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police to talk to the protesters and pacify them yielded no results.

Due to this, the FIR mentions, "controlled air firing and use of force" was ordered, which somewhat succeeded in dispersing the mob. "Five round of tear gas fired and several rounds of air firing was done and then lathi-charge...after which the crowd was controlled " "but again the crowd gathered, started stone pelting and firing while cornering the police teams from three directions...According to police officers at the spot, miscreants fired 60-80 rounds," the FIR further stated.

As many as 29 persons have been arrested in connection with violence in Ranchi, informed police on Wednesday. "A total of 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Ranchi on Friday, 10th June," said Ranchi Police last week. A protest erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Two people died and several others sustained injuries as the protest turned violent. (ANI)