Ranchi: The technical wing of Jharkhand Police swung into action after an unidentified cybercriminal created a fake Twitter in the name of Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Ranchi police have registered an FIR at the Gonda police station in the city and are looking for the culprits.

The account was created on August 20 and has a profile picture of Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren and has 329 followers. The handle follows only the President of India and for now, as many as 12 tweets have been made from the Twitter account. Some of the tweets talk about the current political situation of the state while some have topics related to the development and welfare of the people.

When contacted, the officer-in-charge of Gonda police station Ravi Thakur said that after the matter came into his knowledge the account was removed. On being asked whether the police have arrested anyone in this connection, Thakur said: “investigation is on and soon an arrest will be made.”