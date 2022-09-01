Ranchi: A Ranchi-bound Go First (erstwhile Go Air) flight had to make an emergency landing at Varanasi Airport on Wednesday as it started to run out of fuel after the ATC at the Birsa Munda Airport was unable to give it clearance for landing due to low visibility resulting from bad weather.

Airport sources said that the flight with 111 passengers onboard had to circle above the Birsa Munda Airport for about 30 minutes waiting for clearance to land from the ATC. They further revealed that at about 1.20 pm, it was decided to divert the flight to Varanasi Airport where it made an emergency landing due to depleting fuel.

The departure time of this flight from Bangalore airport was 9.10 am but due to delay it took off at 11 am. Its arrival time at Ranchi was 11.35 am but due to the incident the flight's landing in Ranchi was also delayed. The delay due to the incident caused severe inconvenience to the passengers.