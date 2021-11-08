Ranchi: Playing with dolls is a favourite activity of girls and there is a huge demand for dolls not only in the country but also abroad. To cash in on the trend, Shoba from Ranchi set up a unit for doll making and earning good money.

Shobha is not only standing on her own feet but also providing employment to other women. The love for dolls led her to set up a unit and she was fondly called 'Gudiya Didi as she specialises in ethnic dolls.

Shobha said that she was fond of making dolls since childhood. With this, she made her hobby a profession. In the beginning, she used to make dolls at home with limited income. Later, the demand for her dolls increased and gradually started going beyond Ranchi. After exploring the cities across the country, she reached abroad. After America, Netherlands, Australia, it will soon reach Germany.

Shobha said that it takes her 28 hours to make a doll for which she has to work closely for several days.

In the world of dolls, Shobha has become a job provider, not a job seeker. She also imparts training to women. Over 35 women have started their own business after taking training from her. Out of them, 30 are tribals.

Now, these women are earning up to Rs 10,000 every month. The dolls made by these women will have a touch of Jharkhand's culture and tradition. The dolls have a huge demand not only in Jharkhand as well as in other states of the country. The most important thing is that they are neither associated with any SHG group nor with any NGO.

In the world of Shobha's dolls, there are dolls ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 15,000. Shobha herself does the marketing, along with making it herself. She also takes orders online and gets orders from the stalls from Khadi and handicrafts fairs across the country. The Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce has extended cooperation seeing Shobha's talent. Chamber of Commerce president Dheeraj Taneja and Vice-President Deendayal Varnwal appreciated her and said that they will honour her as she is providing employment to women.