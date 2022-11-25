Ranchi (Jharkhand): The National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA) situated at Namkum in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi has come up with a technique for preserving fruits and vegetables without keeping them in refrigerators. A lacquer coating on fruits and vegetables helps maintain freshness in them for the next eight days. The good thing about this technique is that the lacquer coating is edible and it is not harmful to the human body.

Speaking about the merits of the new findings, scientists at the National Institute of Secondary Agriculture, said, "The lacquer-based coating has been experimented on tomato, capsicums, brinjal and other vegetables and it was found helpful in preserving the food. The lacquer coating also helped increase the shelf life of these vegetables." The technique will also aid farmers in preserving their produce and they will also do better marketing of their produce. At least 40 per cent of vegetables perish while transporting them from farmlands to markets for selling, said the scientists.