Amritsar: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, who has brought to Amritsar district of Punjab on Monday amid tight security, has been sent to an eight-day police custody. Bishnoi was taken on 24-hour transit remand by the Amritsar police after being produced in the Mansa court on Monday in the 2021 murder of gangster Rana Kandowalia. He was produced in the Amritsar court on Tuesday and remanded for eight days.

The court has fixed the next hearing for July 6. It is learnt that before being produced in the court, the gangster was questioned all night in the murder case. Various security agencies, including Black commandos and armoured vehicles, were deployed in Amritsar even before Bishnoi arrived. Besides three-tier security, CCTV cameras were also installed for additional surveillance. Kandowalia was shot dead at a private hospital in August 2021. Earlier, notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had allegedly taken the responsibility of killing Kandowalia on social media.