Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will approach court on Monday seeking cancellation of the bail given to independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana on the grounds that they have openly violated the conditions laid down by the court.

Navneet Rana, who recently got bail after being arrested by Mumbai police last month over 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation row, on Sunday challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her. She also claimed that people of Mumbai and Lord Ram will teach the Shiv Sena a lesson in civic polls.

Talking to reporters on Sunday after being discharged from the hospital, Navneet Rana said, "I challenge Uddhav Thackeray ji to chose a constituency and get elected directly by people. I will fight against him." "I will work hard with honesty and win the election, and he (the CM) will know the people's power," she said.

"What crime did I commit that I was jailed for 14 days? You can put me in jail for 14 years, but I will not stop chanting the names of Lord Ram and Hanuman. Mumbaikars and Lord Ram will teach the Shiv Sena a lesson in the civic polls," the parliamentarian said.

Her utterances, however, were a clear violation of the bail conditions as the order, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, states that the applicants "shall not address the press (print or visual media) on any of the subjects which relates to the case". The order also mentions that "breach of condition would entail cancellation of bail forthwith".

Special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat told ETV Bharat that the couple had violated the bail conditions imposed by the sessions court. "The Rana couple has violated the terms of the court. We will take the matter to court tomorrow (Monday) seeking cancellation of the bail and their rearrest," he said. Sources said that Shiv Sena is also considering going to court in the case.

The Rana couple was arrested April 23 after they gave a call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which triggered angry protests by Shiv Sena workers and supporters. The couple later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for an event.

Meanwhile, Rana continued with her vitriol against the Maharashtra government and said that she will campaign in Mumbai and support 'Ram bhakts' (followers of Lord Ram) to end the "corrupt rule" of the Shiv Sena. This Shiv Sena shares power in the state with the NCP and Congress. The Thackeray-led party also controls the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Also read: No sufficient ground to invoke sedition charge against Rana couple: Court