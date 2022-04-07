Rampurhat killings: 4 suspects held in Mumbai by CBI
Published on: 60 minutes ago
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) arrested four suspects in relation to the Rampurhat violence that erupted last month in West Bengal's Birbhum district. These mark the first batch of arrests in the case that saw a total of nine people being torched to death back in March 21. The violence erupted in the area after the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.
More details to follow.
