Hyderabad: In a fairy tale wedding at picturesque Ramoji Film City, Brihathi, granddaughter of Ramoji Group's Chairman Ramoji Rao, tied the nuptial with Venkat Akshay. The wedding was performed in a grand style at 12:18 am on Sunday at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Bride Brihathi is the second daughter of Eenadu Managing Director Kiran and Margadarshi Managing Director Sailaja Kiran. Groom Venkat Akshay is the son of Dandamoodi Amar Mohandas and Anita.

Crème de la crème from across the country, including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana, Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, film stars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan graced the occasion and blessed the newlywed couple.

The bride and groom entered the wedding venue, which was beautifully decorated in keeping with the traditional architectural style of the temple with dazzling lights and floral arrangements, amid chanting of Vedic hymns. Finally, they entered into wedlock at 12.18 am on Sunday.

The other prominent politicians and others, who attended the marriage include, TDP leader Nara Lokesh, CPI AP Secretary K Ramakrishna, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar, BJP OBC National President K Laxman, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar, Telugu Desam Party Telangana President Bakkani Narsimhulu, Andhra Pradesh MPs Raghuram Krishnam Raju, Keshineni Nani, CM Chaudhary, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, former ministers Avanti Srinivas, Kamineni Srinivas, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, former MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, TDP leader Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and TDP politburo member Srinivasa Reddy.

Legal luminaries: Andhra Pradesh High Court Judges Justice C Praveen Kumar, Justice AV Seshasai, Justice K Vijayalakshmi, Justice M Gangarao, Justice CH Manavendranath Roy, Justice Battu Devanand, District Magistrate (Registrar). Judicial members are Justice Rajani, Telangana High Court Judges P Sreesudha, Justice C. Sumalatha, Justice G Radharani, Justice P Madhavidevi, Justice K Surender, Justice S Nanda, Justice M Sudhir Kumar, Justice J Sudhir Kumar. Sravana Kumar, Justice G Anupama Chakraborty, Justice MG Priyadarshini, Justice A Sambashiva Rao Naidu, Justice D Nagarjuna and retired High Court Judge Justice Challa Kodandaram blessed the bride and groom.

Telangana ministers: Telangana Ministers Mahmood Ali, Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Indrakaran Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Srinivas Goud, Planning Commission Vice-President Vinod Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi President Palla Rajeshwar Rao, TRS MP Nama Nageswara Kumar, MPs Santosh Kumar, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, Telangana Medical and Health Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman Errolla Srinivas, former MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy and others blessed the newlyweds.

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy, ACB Additional DG Anjani Kumar, Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission former Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, AP senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, former DGP JV Ramudu, BS Rao, head of Sr Chaitanya Educational Institutions, Lau Rathayya, head of Vignan Educational Institutions and shuttler PV Sindhu congratulated the newlyweds.

Movie celebrities: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Superstar Rajinikanth, leading producers Murali Mohan, Allu Aravind, Ashwani Dutt, D Suresh Babu, Shyamprasad Reddy, KL Narayana, Shobhu Yarlagadda, Gemini Kiran, Akkineni Nagasushila, directors K Rajavendra Rao, Rajamouli, Boyapati Sreenu, YVS Chowdhary, actors Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Saikumar, Rajendra Prasad, Ali, Maa president Manchu Vishnu, Naresh, Rajasekhar, Jeevita, Yamuna, Jayasudha, Singer Sunita, writer Jonnavittula Ramalingeshwara Rao were present.

Leading doctors who graced the occasion: Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, MV Rao, Pavuluri Krishna Choudhary, Mannam Gopichand, Gurava Reddy, Narendranath, Anuradha, Gopalakrishna Gokhale, Raghuram, Gudapati Ramesh, BS Rao, Senthil Rajappa, Subbayya Choudhary, Y Venkat Rao, Sharatchandra Mouli, Manas Panigrahi, Ramanaprasad, Visnusvarup Reddy, Gita Nagasri and Janakisrinath attended the wedding.

Industrialists Former Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subba Rao, Bharat Biotech International CMD Krishna Ella, JMD Suchitra Ella, GMR Group Chairperson Granthi Mallikarjuna Rao, Divisi Laboratories founder Murali K Divi, Navayuga Group C Viseshwar Rao, My Home Group founder Chairman Jupally Rameshwara Rao, R Venkateshwara Rao and Raghu of RVR Constructions, Megha Engineering MD Krishna Reddy, leading entrepreneur Dasari Jairamesh, Shanta Biotech founder Varaprasad Reddy, Girish Sanghi from Sanghi Group and others were present.