The Home Minister who met Rao at his residence tweeted photos of him with Ramoji Rao at his residence. "Shri Ramoji Rao Garu’s life journey is incredible and inspirational to millions of people related to the film industry and media. Today, met him at his residence in Hyderabad," tweeted Shah.