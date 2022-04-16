Ramoji Film City (Hyderabad): Amid a dazzling display of lights in a picturesque setting, Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao's granddaughter Brihathi's wedding ceremony is going on at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Brihathi, daughter of Kiron Cherukuri and Sailaja is getting married to Venkat Akshay, son of Dandamudi Amar Mohandas and Anitha. The couple will exchange vows at 12.18 am on Sunday. Apart from the family and friends, a list of VIPs and Who's Who of politics and the entertainment industry are attending the wedding ceremony at the film city. The wedding ceremony is taking place on a specially designed stage.

Ramoji Rao's granddaughter getting married at Film City tonight; Vice President, CJI, superstars among guests

The key attendees who blessed the couple included Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers Harish Rao, Mohamood Ali, Indrakaran reddy and some others leaders.

Famous Tollywood Director SS Rajamouli, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, and Badminton star PV Sindhu are among the many notable names attending the marriage. TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh, Jana Sena president, and film actor Pawan Kalyan were also present on the occasion.