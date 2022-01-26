Hyderabad: The 73rd Republic Day celebrations were held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Chairman of Ramoji Group of Companies, Ramoji Rao hoisted The National Flag.

Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao unfuls tricolour at Ramoji Film City

Meanwhile, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, ETV Bharat MD Brihathi Cherukuri, UKML Director Sivaramakrishna, and other staff of the organization attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

