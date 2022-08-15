Hyderabad: The 75th independence Day celebrations were conducted on a grand note at Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad on Monday. Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao hoisted the national flag. Later, addressing the gathering, he conveyed the Independence Day wishes to the staff of Ramoji Film City. Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, ETV Bharat MD Brihathi Cherukuri and employees of the organisation attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

