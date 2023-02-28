Hyderabad: Ahead of the International Women's Day 2023 to be celebrated on March 8 worldwide, Ramoji Film City, a dream destination for holidaymakers that has been recognised as World’s largest film city by the Guinness World Records, has come up with a unique women's only special offer to mark the occasion.

Ramoji Film City is hosting a 'Women’s Month Special' starting from March 1 to March 31 for fun, leisure and recreation in the land of make-believe, a spokesperson of the Film City told ETV Bharat. As part of the special offer, a woman guest can bring along another woman or girl for free. One just needs to pay for one entry ticket and get one absolutely free, the spokesperson said.

Ramoji Film City, a dream destination for holidaymakers

"Ramoji Film City raises a toast to the woman for the diversity of roles she plays and for articulating a sense of self while pursuing her dreams, aspirations and passion," the spokesperson said. As part of the experience at Ramoji Film City, women guests can have a spellbinding studio tour, while enjoying themselves in the midst of thematic attractions, grand filmy sets, gorgeous thematic gardens and gushing fountains. "Our guests would also visit the mesmerising Bird Park, Butterfly Park and Bonsai Garden and unwind in the serene ambience. Also, they can have a thrilling experience of adventure activities at Ramoji Adventure @Sahas," the spokesperson added.

Enthralling for not just visitors, Ramoji Film City is a filmmakers’ paradise. Spread over the magnificent 2000 acres, the one-of-its-kind film-induced thematic tourism destination is distinguished for its pioneering initiative. Recognised as World’s largest film city by the Guinness World Records, around 200 film units come here every year to realise their celluloid dreams. Over 2500 films in almost all Indian languages have already been shot here.

So if you are a woman and want to plan this Women's day with your female colleagues or friends, Ramoji Film City should definitely be on your list. The offer is valid for women only and through online and advance bookings only. For more information, guests can log in to www.ramojifilmcity.com or call 1800 120 2999.

