Mumbai: OTM 2023, a leading travel trade show in the Asia-Pacific region, is taking place in the city's Jio World Convention Centre between February 2 and 4. The major convention, which is seeing participation from brands from as many as 30 states in the country and 50 international destinations, however, is seeing swelling crowds at the stall of Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Both visitors, tour operators, as well as those involved with operations are elated with the response, as those exploring the exhibition note that Ramoji Film City appears as a one-stop destination. Speaking about his plans, tourist and city-based tourism firm employee Mayur Gaikwad says the city of Hyderabad and Ramoji have, at present, become almost synonymous owing to the various activities available here.

"I was curious to explore this stall, as apart from my personal interest, we are also conducting a group tour here. They have a huge entertainment package, which sees regular footfall from Maharashtra, as well as from elsewhere in the country. Tourists usually remain stoked to visit the film set of 'Bahubali' set or other such famous films" he noted.

"Most importantly, this park contains something or the other for everyone. There are attractions for children, interesting places to visit for senior citizens, and relaxation points among other things. Their service is very well-planned, and pick-up and drop-off too is available anywhere in Hyderabad. Overall, it is a guaranteed systematic entertainment package for a day," Gaikwad added.

Meanwhile, officials associated with the venture said they are happy to become part of OTM 2023. "Guests who come at RFC, regardless of what the nature of visit might be - weddings, corporate shows, leisure and entertainment - enjoy their stay. National and international tour operators, as well as common people, are inquiring about packages. The response is quite enthusiastic, and we are happy to share the destination package details, as well as school and college summer camps for students" TRL Rao, Senior General Manager, Marketing, Ramoji Film City said.

Inquired about the break in tourist activity for nearly two years due to COVID pandemic, Rao observed that the park was seeing what could be termed 'revenge tourism'. "The tourists who were unable to go out during the pandemic are now out in full force, and in the recent months we have seen multiple two and three-night-long bookings which reinforce the idea that they are willing to spend substantial time on exploring the various sides to this exquisite trip," Rao added.

Reflecting on RFC's impact on the travel trade show so far, Tushar Garg, Sales and Marketing Manager, managing the booth at OTM, stated that the response, in the first half of the very first day, was already quite positive. "The day has not even come to an end yet, and we have already met some 100-150 travel agents and corporates who wish to start their journey with us. This marks RFC's participation in such an event after many years, and we have already received many leads and queries. Travel agents from Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, and elsewhere have met us. We are both prepared and excited for what lies ahead," Garg said.