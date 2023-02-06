Lucknow: Two persons, who had allegedly burnt copies of Ramcharitmanas, have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). The NSA action has been taken against jailed PGI resident, Salim, and Sainik Nagar resident, Satyendra, according to Additional DyCP (ADCP) East Syed Abbas. For this, a copy of the order has been sent to the jail as well.

The ADCP East said that on January 29, a case was registered against 10 people, including Swami Prasad Maurya, for burning copies of Ramcharitmanas in the police station PGI area. In this case, the District Magistrate, Lucknow, had ordered to detain them under sub-section 2 of Section 3 of the National Security Act (NSA). The order has been served in the District Jail Lucknow on Sunday.

The case was registered based on the complaint of Satnam Singh alias Lavi, a member of the District Working Committee of BJP Minority Morcha, a resident of Aishbagh. Satnam alleged that by burning copies of Ramcharitmanas, the accused tried to hurt the people's sentiments, spread hatred and trigger communal riots. Following this, Satyendra Kushwaha of Sainik Nagar, Yashpal Singh Lodhi of Alambagh, Devendra Pratap Yadav of South City, Naresh Singh of Baldev Vihar Telibagh and Salim of Utretia were arrested.

To support the statement of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Swami Prasad Maurya on Ramcharitmanas, the All India OBC Mahasabha staged a protest on January 29 at Vrindavan Yojana Tirahe under PGI police station. During protest they shouted slogans and bunt copies of Ramcharit Manas. Mahasabha leader Devendra Yadav had said that 'wrong things were written about castes in many verses in Ramcharitmanas.