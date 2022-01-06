Chandighar: Hearing a plea on Friday, challenging a Faridkot court order on production warrants of Ram Rahim in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, Punjab and Haryana High Court commented that Ram Rahim is VIP or Prime Minister after the Advocate General of Punjab DS Patwalia said he will deploy 3500 policemen and will bring Gurmeet Ram Rahim to Punjab by helicopter.

During the hearing of the case, the Advocate General of Punjab DS Patwalia said in the High Court that he will deploy 3500 policemen and will bring Gurmeet Ram Rahim to Punjab by helicopter, on which the court said whether Ram Rahim is VIP or Prime Minister.

High Court also referred to yesterday's lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the court told the Punjab government that everyone knows what happened yesterday.

The advocate representing Ram Rahim said earlier also the Punjab government sought 15 days' time for the hearing of the matter and if again the hearing has to be postponed, then it should be done after the elections.

After which the court fixed the next date for hearing in April 2022, apart from this court also said that if the police want to interrogate Ram Rahim then they can visit Sunaria jail, Rohtak

Three incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the holiest scripture of Sikhs, were reported in the Faridkot district of Punjab in 2015.

