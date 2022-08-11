Poonch: The festivities of Raksha Bandhan celebrating the brother-sister relationship were also witnessed along the Indo-Pak border in J&K's Poonch where the local women tied the rakhis on the wrists of the Army soldiers. The Raksha Bandhan festival was celebrated on the the last post on the Indo-Pak border in Krishna Ghati sector of the district.

The soldiers who stood in a line were tied rakhis by the local women and girls, who also fed sweets to the soldiers and prayed for their long life. The women and girls who came to tie rakhi to the soldiers on the Line of Control, said that the wrists of soldiers should not remain empty because they are on duty. “They should not feel that they are away from their families,” a woman said.

On Raksha Bandhan, Hindu sisters tie rakhis on the wrists of their brothers, who in turn pledge to protect their sisters.

Also read: PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan