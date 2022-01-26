Bijnor: Farmers’ leader and Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait who was on a door-to-door campaign in western Uttar Pradesh to change the electoral atmosphere for upcoming UP polls said that he wants to see Yogi Aditayanth in the role of strong opposition leader.

Commenting on what he means when he says there should be a strong democracy "everyone should have the freedom to express themselves and elections should be done in a peaceful environment and everybody is allowed to vote as per their choice,"

Sounding sarcastic, he added "Leader of opposition needs be to be strong. No would be better than Yogi Ji is that pivotal role"

On Wednesday, Rakesh Tikait reached several villages of Bijnor district and appealed to the farmers to vote for the candidate contesting against the BJP candidate. In Tikri village under Najibabad tehsil, Tikait appealed to farmers from the Sikh community to vote against the BJP and stressed the need to elect candidates so that opposition can come into power.

The timing of Tikait's presence in the district makes it significant as Thursday UP CM Yogi Aditynath is scheduled to visit Bijnor for the election campaign.

The CM's helicopter will be landing at police line Bijnor at 11 am, after which he will visit the district hospital for inspection and later in the day he will be interacting with BJP workers in a private banquet hall.