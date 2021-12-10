New Delhi: Vijaypal Singh Tomar, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former National President of Rashtriya Kisan Morcha took a jibe at farmers leader Rakesh Tikait accusing him of taking a 'U-turn' on farm laws. He said that Tikait was happy with the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Bill initially but later changed his course. "Tikaiat also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the 27-year-old dream of his father. But later, he changed his stand and joined the protest against these laws. However, he called off the protest for which I welcome him," Tomar said.

It may be recalled that the protesting farmers at the borders of the national capital declared on December 9 that they would finally end the year-long protests that started on November 26 last year. The announcement is official, while the farmers have already started to vacate the protest sites that had become their home for the last 12 months.

The announcement came after the protesting farmers received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against the detained protesters with immediate effect.

"We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on January 15. If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said while addressing a press conference.

"Protesting farmers will vacate the protest sites on December 11," another farmers' leader Darshan Pal Singh said. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29, ending the historic agitation by the farmers.

Also read: End to historic farmers' agitation, protesters will return homes by Dec. 11