New Delhi: As farmers across the nation gear up to mark the first anniversary of their protests today, farmers union leader Rakesh Tikait reiterated his demands on MSP. Farmers who lost their lives during the protest will be offered tributes as part of the anniversary programmes, he added.

The farmers union will hold protests and demonstrations across the country today as part of the anniversary. When asked whether they got the permission to enter Delhi for the protests, he said, "Why do we need permission? Is this China? Or is this Korea? Why do you need to have permissions to go somewhere?"

The famers union leader hopes that the government will step forward and talk to the farmers about the MSPs as soon as possible.

Tikait also said that the farmers will discuss the future course of the protests as well as the demands at the November 27 meeting. "The protests will end only after the government talks to us and arrives at a solution. The government is not talking about the MSP issue at all. How will this work if there's no communication?" he questioned.

The Delhi Police, on the other hand, has put barricades in the areas around Delhi borders. But the farmers have agreed to enter the capital only through the roads that the police authorities have kept open for entry.

Tikait also informed the sources that he wont be attending the meeting to be held on 27th, as he will be in Amritsar on the same day, and in Maharashtra on the next day for a programme.