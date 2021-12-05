Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Sunday received death threats after which a case was registered at Kaushambi police station in Ghaziabad. The threats were made through a phone call, received by an Uttar Pradesh Police personnel engaged in Tikait's security. Tikait has received death threats many times in the past.

After the incident came to light, a case has been registered at Kaushambi police station. Sachin Malik, In charge of the police station, said that further investigation is being done in the matter. He said that the related audio clip will be taken from Rakesh Tikait to get more clues about the caller.

Meanwhile, the mobile number, from which the death threats were made, has also been obtained by the police. The caller did not reveal the intention behind the threats. He started abusing Tikait from the very onset of the call and later threatened to kill him.

