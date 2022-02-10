Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra who was the prime accused in the case of killing protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, last year.

Reacting to Ashish Mishra's bail BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said "he got the bail because he is associated with the central government, otherwise no one gets it so easily." He added that "who is going to put farmers argument correctly."

Taking twitter Rakesh Tikait said that they had full faith in the judiciary and thy will be appealing the bail in the higher court

"Minister Ajay Teni's son Ashish got bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case. This is just a sample of BJP's petty politics. We have faith in the justice system. Will appeal in the higher court. We will make farmers and youths across the country aware of the atrocities and injustice being done to the farmers." Twitted Tikait

A case was registered against Mishra for an incident that took place on October 3, when several farmers were holding protests against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Lakhimpur Kheri district, and four protesting farmers were killed after they were mowed down by an SUV.

