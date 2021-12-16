New Delhi: The farmers' movement may have been called off and farmers also have returned from the protest site, but the National spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait is in no mood to spare the central government. Posting a tweet within 24 hours since he left the Ghazipur border, he made his stand clear.

"Farmers machinery is fine, the way of farming is also fine, crops grown by farmers are also good, but still, farmers are under debts. This means the pen (Government) in Delhi is not fine which is doing injustice to farmers."

Rakesh Tikait had said in a recent statement that governments lack intent. "The 1-year agitation has become a training ground for farmers. Better listen to farmers' woes with open ears, there will be a war in the days to come, be prepared,"

On Wednesday, Rakesh said that he is not going to contest any elections and urged the political parties to not make use of his name or photos in their posters. Earlier, Tikait received a warm welcome from the farmers in Meerut upon his return from Delhi.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body under which the farmers had banded together, announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and immediate withdrawal of cases against them immediately.

