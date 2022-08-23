Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): A video of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni is going viral on social media in which he was spotted calling farmer leader Rakesh Tikait 'Do Kaudi Ka Aadmi' at his Lakhimpur office on Tuesday. Teni made some controversial and degrading comments about the farmer leader. Refuting the allegations levelled against him, he said that he has not done any wrongdoing till date.

Ajay Mishra, who is the (Member of Parliament) MP from the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency accused Tikait and said that such people thrive on controversies. This has come after Kisan Mahapanchayat was organised at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday. Apparently, farmer leaders also demanded the removal of Teni from the ministry.

There are also serious allegations over Teni's son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur case. Teni has never answered media questions addressing his son, who drove his car over four farmers in October last year when they were protesting the arrival of the Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya.