Ghaziabad: Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait expressed his disappointment with the Union Budget reforms suggested for the agriculture sector in the coming fiscal. Financial allocation in agriculture has also been reduced as compared to last year, he added.

Rakesh Tikait said that "doubling the income of farmers, not increasing the allocation of Kisan Samman Nidhi, reducing the allocation for crop insurance scheme, reducing the allocation in the Prime Minister's Asha scheme for the purchase of crops, eliminating the allocation for not burning stubble, reducing agriculture infrastructure funds, not giving relief in GST rates for agricultural commodities like seeds, insecticides, agricultural machinery including tractors, animal and poultry feed make it all clear that farming is never been ignored so much happened in the history of Independent India"

Tikait said this budget for the farmers is part of the routine process and no welfare is possible with this. It's all clear that with this budget the government is trying to take revenge on farmers and words like “Amrit Mahotsav”, “Gatishakti”, “E-Vidha” are being used without much meaning, he opined.

He claimed that it was clear from the speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that this budget is “negative for agriculture”. He dubbed the budget “anti-farmer” and said the country's finance minister will get a “zero” for drafting it.

