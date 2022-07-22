New Delhi: Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is all set to operate its first commercial flight on August 7 by operating its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route using a Boeing 737 Max plane. The Airline has already received its flying permit from DGCA and has opened its counter for ticket sales.

In a statement, the carrier said it has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights it will be operating on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as on 28 weekly flights it will operating on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.

Also read: Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air gets Air Operator Certificate; to start services this month

The carrier will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has delivered one Max plane and the second one's delivery is scheduled to take place later this month.

Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said, “We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft."

"We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," Iyer added.