New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha proceedings commenced on Wednesday at 11 am for its winter session, a day after both Houses of Parliament faced disruptions over the 'Tawang clash' issue. The opposition led by Congress walked out of Rajya Sabha after its demand for a discussion on the border situation with China was disallowed. It claimed that the government is withholding information from the citizens about the Chinese incursion.

Here are the important issues and questions raised in the Upper House of Parliament today:

11:50 AM | Vandana Chavan, NCP Maharashtra

People are experiencing post-pandemic symptoms under what has come to be known as Long Covid. Research suggests severe symptoms experienced by people diagnosed with Covid in the past.

25% rise in heart attacks has been recorded among people in Mumbai. Young people facing heart problems. The symptoms also include an adverse impact on mental health. WHO found a 25% increase in anxiety and depression. Study required to look into the matter in order to avoid a 'parallel pandemic'.

12:00 PM | Question Hour begins

12:25 PM | Question: Ranjit Ranjan, INC Punjab

There are widespread complaints of physical and sexual abuse of children at orphanages and NGOs. These are monitored by center-appointed civil servants working for administrative services or NGOs. I have heard about complaints under POCSO against parents who adopt orphans. Does the center have statistics for such instances and what are the measures/actions taken against it?

Answers Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development

We have so far 200 such cases of disruption and the parents are made to return the adopted children to the orphanages. These parents are blacklisted and not allowed to adopt again thereafter under the new regulation.

The NGOs that monitor these orphanages require CCI registration. More than 400 orphanages have been closed for the lack of CCI registration since 2019. The new regulation also needs police verification of the NGOs before being registered under CCI.

12:38 PM | Question: M Mohamed Abdulla, DMK Tamil Nadu

Incidents of families returning children to the state adoption agencies have recorded an unusual spike over the past year. Is the ministry doing anything about this?

Answers Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development

No spike reported with the ministry, but this is a developing process. We are trying to monitor these disruptions, and have requested NCPCR and other authorities to flag them.

12:57 PM | Question: Dr Anil Bonde, BJP Maharashtra

We are thankful that the roads and highways are good. But the number of accidents is increasing rapidly leading to deaths and disabilities. Any provisions or funds to avoid this?

Answers Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways

It's true that we have the highest number of people dying in accidents in the world -- 5 lakhs accidents, 1.5 lakh deaths. We are trying to work on education, automobile engineering, civil engineering, identification of black spots, and several such measures. We are doing public campaigns, using celebrities for the same.

We have made over 27speed Express Highways access control. You'll be able to travel in two hours from Delhi to Chandigarh, Delhi to Dehradun, Delhi to Haridwar, Delhi to Jaipur, and Chennai to Bangalore; and in 12 hours from Delhi to Mumbai. We are using international standards to make these access control highways. We are going to incorporate international rules in the regulations regarding speed limits soon.

1:00 PM | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM

2 PM | Rajya Sabha resumes

2:52 PM | Rajya Sabha passes the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Amendment Bill, 2022 as passed by Loksabha.