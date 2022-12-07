New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, has hailed this Parliament session, saying that it is being held at a time when 'we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and when India has assumed the G-20 Presidency'.

Making a special mention, PM Modi said, "Our Vice President is a Kisan Putra (farmer's son) and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with Jawans and Kisans". He lauded the efforts made the VP during his political career.

"I congratulate Chairman on behalf of this House as well as the Cation. You've reached this stage while going ahead in life amid struggles, it's an inspiration for several people in the country. You are gracing this august post in the House", PM Modi told RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Our respected President Droupadi Murmu Ji hails from a tribal community. Before her, our former President Ramnath Kovind belongs to the marginalised sections of society and now, our Vice President is a Kisan Putra. Our VP also has great knowledge of legal matters," Modi said.

"Our Parliament will be the torch bearer of the world in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with ease and responsibility. Rajya Sabha is the biggest strength of the country. Many of our Prime Ministers have worked as members of Rajya Sabha," he recalled.