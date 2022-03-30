New Delhi: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday took exception to the remarks of NCP MP Fauzia Khan that women below the age of 21 years want to get married as they have nothing to do. Irani said that she was hopeful that Khan would retract her remark. Khan said that when the issue of child marriage gets discussed with parents in a village, they say that due to lack of security they don't want to keep their daughters unmarried till the age of 18 to 21 years.

Claiming that even young girls want to get married, Khan asked how can it be ensured that girls are kept occupied in productive activities such as skill development and education till they reach marriageable age. Terming her remarks as " abnormal", Irani said "to say that women in the country marry because they are unoccupied, I think it is abnormal which needs to be corrected. And especially young girls who choose marriage because they have nothing to do. I hope the member retracts that position."

She also said that as for the issue of safety and security, the Union Government has successfully implemented a 'one-stop crisis center program' under which 700 such centers are currently operational. Irani said that 300 more such centers have recently been announced in the Union Budget. Irani said that seven million women have been provided safety and security in collaboration with 30 women helplines in the country.