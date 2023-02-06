New Delhi : Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition parties demand discussion on allegations of fraud against Adani Group.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday moved a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of "frauds in investment by LIC, SBI, Public Sector Banks and other financial institutions losing market value".

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of State (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the Suspension of Business - That the House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of frauds in investment by LIC, SBI, Public Sector Banks and other Financial Institutions losing market value, there share value is going nose down, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians," Pramod Tiwari wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain also moved a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue. The Congress and 16 opposition parties have demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam. Meanwhile, Opposition MPs staged a protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament House on Monday. PTI