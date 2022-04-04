New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned for the second time on Monday amid Opposition ruckus over discussion on price rise. Soon after the session resumed at 12 noon Opposition MPs trooped to the well of the House demanding a discussion on the issue. As the ruckus continued proceedings of the House were adjourned till 2 pm.

Earlier in the day Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus by Opposition party MPs over price rise. The Opposition MPs demanded a discussion in the Upper House over the issue. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu turned down the demand even as several Opposition MPs issued notices seeking discussion over price rise. Soon after Opposition MPs including those of Congress, Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress resorted to sloganeering.

Naidu said that although the notices over the issue have been rejected, they can be discussed later in the day. He adjourned the proceedings when Opposition members continued with their protests. Earlier, the Upper House faced several adjournments over the issue of rise in fuel and commodity prices. The adjournments took place as the Opposition members resorted to protesting inside the House resulting in a ruckus.