New Delhi: The elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats is scheduled on March 31, 2022, the Election Commission announced on Monday. The seats are spread across six states- five seats in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam and one seat each in Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura.

The retiring members include Sukhdev Singh, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo from Punjab, A. K. Antony, M. V. Shreyams Kumar and Somaprasad K from Kerala, Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora from Assam, Anand Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, K. G. Kenye from Nagalan and Jharna Das Baidya from Tripura.

The Rajya Sabha members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2 while Punjab members are retiring on April 9. "Out of the five seats to be filled from Punjab, three are to be filled by holding one election and other two through another election as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles," the Commission said.

The polls will be held on March 31 and its notification will be issued on March 14. The counting of votes will be held on the date of polling 5pm onwards.

